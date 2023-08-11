Tapestry will have its hands full with Michael Kors
It’s a shopworn brand that struggles to raise prices and on top of that its styles are stale, says analyst
13 August 2023 - 16:32
Tapestry, with Coach, and Capri Holdings, with Michael Kors, have been battling for nearly a decade to dominate the US handbag market. Now Tapestry has sealed its victory — and now the shopworn Michael Kors brand becomes its problem to solve.
Tapestry’s $8.5bn acquisition of Capri caps a years-long strategy at Coach: keep exposure to department stores low, invest in sprucing up stores and launch chic but classic handbags. Then, roll out updated versions of those popular styles while steadily raising prices and the brand’s cachet. That is a strategy that Michael Kors has not been able to match...
