How machine learning and virtual reality have got you taped
By analysing how people moved while wearing headsets, a model accurately predicted their height, weight, age and marital status
13 August 2023 - 19:15
Blending virtual reality with artificial intelligence (AI) could turn into a privacy nightmare.
By analysing how people moved while wearing virtual reality headsets, researchers said, a machine learning model accurately predicted their height, weight, age, marital status and more most of the time. The work exposes how AI could be used to guess personal data, without users having to directly reveal it. ..
