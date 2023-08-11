End of Chinese tech crackdown sets tone as giants line up to report
Analysts forecast continued recovery in big tech earnings, with profits expected to rise 10.4% year on year in the second quarter
13 August 2023 - 21:01
China wrapping up its crackdown on tech firms and switching to supporting the industry sets the tone as the country’s earnings season swings into action.
“Big tech earnings may show continued recovery, with profits expected to rise 10.4% year on year in the second quarter,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts including Marvin Chen said. Tencent Holdings, JD.com and Bilibili are among the majors reporting in the coming week. ..
