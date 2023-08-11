Alphabet faces $118bn cash pile conundrum
Investors want details from the Google owner, which has a less clearly defined capital return strategy than Apple
13 August 2023 - 16:39
Alphabet is facing a new and, by most accounts, welcome problem: how to spend its rapidly expanding pile of cash.
The Google owner generated nearly $29bn in cash in the second quarter after cutting thousands of jobs and making efforts to stanch losses in its various moonshot projects. That left Alphabet with cash and short-term marketable securities of about $118bn, more than any other company in the Nasdaq 100 stock index aside from Apple’s total of about $167bn...
