Adani port auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells to quit, sources say
The move may heighten concerns about accounting quality at the Indian conglomerate targeted by short seller Hindenburg Research
13 August 2023 - 16:49
The auditor of billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports business is planning to resign, people familiar with the matter said, a move that may heighten concerns about accounting quality at the Indian conglomerate targeted by short seller Hindenburg Research.
Deloitte Haskins & Sells has communicated to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone its resignation plans and a formal announcement is expected in coming days, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.