UK economy surprises with strongest growth in over a year
GDP rose 0.2% from the first quarter, while the Bank of England had expected a 0.1% expansion
12 August 2023 - 07:11
The UK economy delivered its strongest quarterly growth in more than a year, a surprising show of resilience that will keep pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates further.
GDP rose 0.2% from the first quarter, the biggest increase since the start of 2022, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The Bank of England had expected a 0.1% expansion. Output in June jumped 0.5%, more than double the 0.2% pace expected by economists. ..
