South African expats seek greener pastures in Isle of Man
Corruption, crime and policy paralysis have all encouraged the exodus
Douglas, the tiny capital of the Isle of Man, might seem an unlikely destination for South African expats. But the pull of its offshore economy and the push of SA’s struggles means hundreds have headed to the 53km-long Crown Dependency in the middle of the Irish Sea in recent years.
The island of 85,000 people, which is perhaps best known as home to a breed of cats without tails and a daredevil motorbike race, is seeking skilled professionals in finance, insurance, technology and gaming to help bolster its economy. It is part of a drive to increase the population to 100,000 by 2027, double the size of its economy to £10bn and create 5,000 jobs by 2032...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.