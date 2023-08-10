SA and China agree on trade deals worth about R42bn
Amplats, Glencore, Sappi and Pioneer Fishing are among SA firms that participated in meetings with 50 of their Chinese counterparts
11 August 2023 - 12:31
Companies from SA and China concluded trade deals worth $2.19bn (about R42bn) during a visit to the country by Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao.
The agreements were made at a meeting of a joint economic and trade committee aimed at boosting SA manufacturing exports to China and Chinese investment in SA, said trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel on Thursday. ..
