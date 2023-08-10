Niger junta cuts food and water to site where ousted president is being held
UN secretary-general is concerned about the conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under
11 August 2023 - 11:56
The leaders of a military coup in Niger are depriving ousted President Mohamed Bazoum of food, water and electricity at an army camp where he’s been held captive for the past two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.
The authorities cut power and water supplies to the site where Bazoum, his wife and son are being detained over the past week, said the people who asked not to be identified for security reasons. Deliveries of fresh food to Bazoum’s residence within the presidential guard camp in the capital, Niamey, were withheld a week after his detention, one of the people said...
