Iran seeks SA’s support to join Brics
Iran is one of a number of nations lobbying to join the bloc
11 August 2023 - 12:47
Iran asked the SA government to support its “accelerated membership” of Brics, as the five-nation bloc prepares to hold a summit later this month.
Iran is one of a number of nations lobbying to join the bloc, which is expected to make a pronouncement on its expansion at the August 22-24 summit that will be held in SA. ..
