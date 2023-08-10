Women’s World Cup: Big engagement, slim sponsorship
Female footballers bring powerhouse reach, yet receive just a fraction of the sponsor revenue offered to men
10 August 2023 - 09:54
The Fifa Women’s World Cup faces a huge shortfall in sponsorship compared to the men’s tournament just eight months ago, new analysis reveals, as brands continue to miss a key opportunity to reach an engaged audience.
Despite having more sponsors than ever before, it seems these partnerships aren’t yet paying off. Sponsorship revenue generated by this summer’s event is estimated at $300m, which pales in comparison to the $1.7bn created for the tournament in Qatar, according to research provided to Bloomberg by analytical firm Omdia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.