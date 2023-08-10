US bottlenecks over obesity drug will persist, Novo says
The Danish company made the comments despite it raising its profit and sales outlook for the year as demand for Wegovy fuels revenue growth
10 August 2023 - 13:03
Novo Nordisk said the supply of its blockbuster obesity medicine Wegovy will continue to be restricted in the US as the drugmaker struggles to increase capacity.
The Danish company made the comments even as it raised its profit and sales outlook for the year as demand for Wegovy and another related diabetes medicine used for weight loss fuel revenue growth...
