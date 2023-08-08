Samsung and Motorola locked in live-stream flipping contest
10 August 2023 - 05:05
A YouTube live stream approaching a week in length is showing Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 device enduring more than 300,000 openings and closings in a test of its endurance.
The video, which began August 2 and has had hundreds of mesmerised viewers at any one time, pit the Samsung handset against Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra to see how well the two foldable phones stack up against each other and their manufacturers’ claims...
