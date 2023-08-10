Hong Kong government fumes over judges not banning protest song
10 August 2023 - 15:57
Hong Kong’s government says judges should have followed the wishes of the city’s leader and banned a controversial protest song from the internet, in a move raising questions about the future of judicial independence in the financial hub.
The courts should generally defer to the executive’s decision because they lack both the “sensitive intelligence” and “institutional capacity and expertise” to make an evaluation, government lawyers said in a 20-page appeal document on Wednesday on the department’s website...
