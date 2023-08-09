South Korea superconductor stocks fall after doubts on new technology
09 August 2023 - 17:21
South Korean stocks that had skyrocketed on perceived links to superconductors fell for a second day after a US university research centre rebutted claims of a breakthrough in the technology.
Sunam dropped as much as 21%, extending its 30% limit-down slide on Tuesday after the post from the University of Maryland’s Condensed Matter Theory Center. Duksung and Mobiis similarly declined for a second day...
