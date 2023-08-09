Musk’s X fined over resisting search warrant for Trump records
Twitter, now rebranded as X, fined $350,000 for defying a judge’s deadline
Twitter, now rebranded as X, was fined $350,000 for defying a judge’s deadline to comply with a justice department search warrant for records related to Donald Trump’s account, according to a court opinion unsealed on Wednesday.
The ruling also revealed that special counsel John “Jack” Smith’s office, which obtained the warrant as part of its investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, had asked a judge to bar Twitter from revealing its existence. Prosecutors argued that alerting the former president “would seriously jeopardise the ongoing investigation” by giving him an opportunity to destroy evidence or otherwise change his behaviour. ..
