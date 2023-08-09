Ferrari hits China milestone with over a quarter of sales to women
The Italian supercar maker’s sales in China are on the rise with female buyers on average accounting for 26% of its sales over the past five years
09 August 2023 - 16:30
If you spot four Ferraris on a street in China, chances are a woman is behind the wheel of at least one.
That is because China has become the first country where supercar maker Ferrari sells more than a quarter of its new and pre-owned vehicles to women, according to people familiar with the matter. ..
