New Zealand teams up with BlackRock to complete move to green power
New Zealand already generates more than 80% of its electricity from renewable sources such as hydro-electric dams
08 August 2023 - 11:19
New Zealand’s government has partnered with US investment firm BlackRock to supercharge its efforts to become one of the first countries in the world to reach 100% renewable electricity.
The government and BlackRock have announced a NZ$2bn ($1.2bn) fund that will provide access to greater pools of capital for New Zealand businesses to accelerate investment in green energy such as solar, wind, green hydrogen and battery storage...
