Nedbank CEO Mike Brown says SA’s stance on Ukraine will deter trade
The possibility of SA’s expulsion, or reduced benefits, from the Agoa trade deal are likely to undermine business confidence, Nedbank says
08 August 2023 - 14:01
Uncertainty about SA’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine may hamper trade and further dampen an economy already struggling with crippling power cuts, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown has said.
The US has questioned SA’s so-called nonaligned stance on the conflict, after accusing the government of shipping arms to Russia. That’s raised concerns among investors that SA’s preferential trade access to the US may be in jeopardy as Washington prepares to review the country’s participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa)...
