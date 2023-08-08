More work still to be done on climate pact before funds will be issued
This is further delaying the flow of funds from an $8.5bn climate finance deal with some of the world’s richest countries
08 August 2023 - 15:27
The government will need another two to three months to complete an energy transition implementation plan, further delaying the flow of funds from an $8.5bn climate finance agreement with some of the world’s richest countries.
More work needs to be done on how to reskill workers from coal-dependent communities as coal-fired plants gradually close down, said Joanne Yawitch, head of the project management unit for the pact within the SA presidency. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.