Japan’s insurers face deeper scrutiny for collusion
Competition watchdog joins Financial Services Agency to investigate suspected fixing of premiums
08 August 2023 - 18:27
Japan’s competition watchdog is investigating whether the country’s top four non-life insurers colluded to set premiums for their corporate clients, according to a person familiar with the matter, becoming the latest regulator to look into the issue.
The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) will summon officials from Tokio Marine Holdings, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Sompo Holdings and MS&AD unit Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance on Thursday and request their co-operation on the probe, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. ..
