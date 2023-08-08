Glencore’s interim profit plunges
Miner slashes returns to shareholders as first-half core earnings fall to half of 2022 figure
08 August 2023 - 08:42
Glencore reported a steep drop in first-half profit and slashed returns to its shareholders after disappointing Chinese growth weighed on commodity prices, while the volatility that its traders thrive on has eased dramatically since last year.
Glencore reported first-half core earnings of $9.4bn, half the record number it posted in 2022, though still one of its best performances...
