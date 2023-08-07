Slovenia assesses cost of floods
At least six people died and thousands had to evacuate their homes
07 August 2023 - 15:17
Slovenia is beginning to assess the human and economic toll from flooding that has inundated parts of the country as the Alpine nation of 2.1-million took the brunt of record rainfall in central Europe.
With at least six killed and thousands forced to evacuate their homes, a damage estimate of more than €500m floated by Prime Minister Robert Golob on Saturday could be well outstripped. Local authorities and business associations say that rebuilding and lost production could tally into the billions. ..
