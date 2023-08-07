Sahel deaths soar despite leaders’ claims
Military rulers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger say they are tackling insecurity
07 August 2023 - 15:24
The number of people killed in Africa’s central Sahel region is surging in 2023, contradicting the claims by the military rulers of Mali, Burkina Faso and now Niger that they are tackling insecurity.
Insurgents, armed groups, state forces and foreign mercenaries have killed at least 7,800 civilians in the area during the first seven months of this year, Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project data shows. ..
