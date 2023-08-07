PayPal launches PYUSD stablecoin to boost use of digital tokens
With PYUSD, PayPal is seeking to cement its dominance in digital payments by using tech that enables transfers without a central intermediary
07 August 2023 - 17:25
PayPal is rolling out a stablecoin, the first by a large financial company and a potentially significant boost to the sluggish adoption of digital tokens for payments.
PayPal USD (PYUSD) is issued by Paxos Trust and fully backed by dollar deposits, short-term treasuries and similar cash equivalents, the California-based payments company said on Monday. It’s pegged to the dollar and will be gradually available to PayPal’s customers in the US...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.