JPMorgan shows the way to the financial sector with carbon removal
Banking is key as the connective tissue in the drive to rein in emissions, says executive
JPMorgan Chase made waves in May when it announced it would purchase $200m of carbon dioxide removal. Though it is a relatively small investment for a bank JPMorgan’s size, it is one of the largest corporate buys of carbon removal and could be a huge boon to the nascent industry of pulling carbon out of the air.
Brian DiMarino, MD and head of operational sustainability at JPMorgan was the driving force behind the precedent-setting move in the financial services industry. The flow of money could help the industry scale up in the coming decades, which it is likely to need to do if the world is to avoid catastrophic climate change...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.