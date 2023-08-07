Milan — Cablemaker Prysmian is to pay employees in its own home Italian market a €5,000 baby bonus for each newborn child and will offer similar perks in other parts of the world to support families and help combat low birth rates.
Prysmian, whose cables are used in the telecom and energy industries, has increased the minimum parental leave globally for mothers and primary caregivers to 16 weeks at full salary from 12 weeks, it said in a statement. It is also setting up a two-week minimum standard parental leave for fathers and secondary caregivers.
The group said it is committed to paying a one-off sum in all countries in which it operates to new parents — whether biological or adoptive, members of a couple or single parents — for each child.
Prysmian employs about 29,000 people in 50 countries, including France, Germany, Britain, the US, Brazil and China.
“Our aim is to make all of our employees feel free to have children and consider this option as an extraordinary opportunity,” chief human resources officer Fabrizio Rutschmann said.
“This is also aimed to support the birth rate, as it has reached record low levels in many countries where Prysmian operates.”
For its employees in Italy, where the plunging birth rate is considered a national emergency, the €5,000 payment will start from January 2024, it said in a separate statement. New mothers — both biological and adoptive — will enjoy a discretionary parental leave at full salary for the first 90 days, on top of Italy’s five-month mandatory leave.
No further details were provided for other country-specific policies.
Italian company to pay employees to have children
Cablemaker Prysmian will award a ‘baby bonus’ of €5,000 for each newborn child
