How bacteria may help get rid of malaria
By 2030, the World Health Organisation aims to reduce both the incidence of malaria and mortality from the disease by 90%
07 August 2023 - 05:02
A naturally occurring bacteria found by GSK scientists has been shown to cut the amount of malaria parasite in mosquitoes, a potentially important finding for efforts to stop the disease that kills more than 600,000 people a year.
The bacteria known as TC1 lowered the parasite load in both the mosquito’s gut and salivary glands, and has the potential to reduce transmission to humans, according to a study published in the journal Science. ..
