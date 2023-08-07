Help for Saudi budget deficit after Aramco raises dividend
Majority state-owned oil giant increases its dividend by more than half despite falling profit
07 August 2023 - 15:56
Saudi Aramco has raised its payout to investors and Saudi Arabia’s government by more than half, in a move that will help fill state coffers, which had increasingly been expected to be in deficit this year.
The total payout will be $29.4bn, including a performance-linked portion, up from a regular dividend of $18.8bn a year ago, according to a statement from the company. The boost to the dividend came despite profit dropping by more than a third to about $30bn as a result of lower oil prices...
