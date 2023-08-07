Ghana gives the nod to green minerals policy
The document is likely to get parliamentary approval before year-end and provides guidelines to ensure Ghana derives the maximum benefit
07 August 2023 - 15:29
Ghana has approved a green-minerals policy to help manage the exploitation and production of lithium, a step towards tapping into the multibillion-dollar global industry.
The cabinet approved the policy document on July 27, lands & natural resources minister Samuel Jinapor said in an interview. It is expected to be passed by parliament before the end of the year and will provide clear guidelines and a fiscal regime for mining so-called green minerals in a manner that ensures Ghana derives as much benefit as possible from its resources...
