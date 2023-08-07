Chinese music fans barred from wearing rainbow imagery
Songs no longer have multicoloured background video and titles with the word not on concert line-ups
07 August 2023 - 16:12
Beijing concertgoers say they were prevented from displaying rainbow imagery at a pop singer’s performance on Saturday, in a sign of tightening restrictions on LGBTQ expression in China.
Fans attending a concert by Taiwanese singer Chang Hui-mei — better known by her stage name A-Mei — say they were prevented from wearing shirts with rainbows on them inside the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, according to participants who posted about the incident on social media. ..
