Campbell Soup buys Sovos Brands, giving it foothold in pasta sauce market
Rao’s pasta sauce accounted for 69% of adjusted net sales for Sovos in 2022
07 August 2023 - 15:16
Campbell Soup has agreed to buy Sovos Brands in a deal valued at $2.7bn, expanding the soupmaker’s presence in frozen meals and giving it a foothold in the pasta sauce market.
The acquisition of Sovos, best known for the Rao’s pasta sauce brand, extends Campbell’s presence in important food categories. Rao’s accounted for 69% of adjusted net sales in 2022 for Sovos, which went public in 2021. The transaction is expected to close by the end of December. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.