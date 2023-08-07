BP mulls taking the plunge with UK wind farms
Enegy giant may build two wind farms in the Irish Sea without support from the government
07 August 2023 - 15:54
BP is considering building two offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea without any support from the government — marking a first for the sector where development has been hindered by rising costs.
The London-based company, which makes most of its money selling oil and gas, said it may not place bids on the UK’s contracts for different auctions because it expects to use the generated electricity itself. Normally, the bid process is designed to ensure that consumers pay generators a fixed, preagreed price for the low-carbon power they produce during the contract’s duration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.