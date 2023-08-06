Trump attacks ‘filthy’ Washington in bid to have his trial venue moved
Former US president also calls for recusal of Obama-appointed judge ‘on very powerful grounds’
06 August 2023 - 23:19
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the nation’s capital as a “filthy and crime-ridden embarrassment” as the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 race seeks to move his federal trial on conspiracy and obstruction charges to a more politically friendly venue.
“NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL, OR EVEN CLOSE TO A FAIR TRIAL, IN WASHINGTON, D.C.,” Trump wrote in an all-capital-letters post on Truth Social, his social media site. He called for a US takeover of the city — which has limited home-rule powers under congressional supervision — a move he said would be unpopular with potential jurors...
