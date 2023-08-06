Support for force to reverse Niger coup fades as deadline looms
It was not clear on Sunday exactly when Ecowas considered the deadline to reinstate Bazoum expired
06 August 2023 - 18:43
Support for a West African military operation to reverse the coup in Niger wavered as a deadline for the junta to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum arrived on Sunday.
Senators in Nigeria — which would lead any intervention — urged regional leaders on Saturday to prioritise diplomacy over a military operation, at least for now. The junta that seized power in Niger on July 26 has rejected all calls to restore democracy and warned against any foreign interference. ..
