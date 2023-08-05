Berkshire posts quarterly profit as its cash pile jumps to $147bn
Buffett says Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of US government debt will not diminish his appetite for it
06 August 2023 - 22:59
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has posted gains in operating profit as strength in its insurance businesses helped counter inflationary pressures that have weighed on the sprawling conglomerate in the past year.
The firm reported $10.04bn of operating profit for the second quarter, surpassing its $9.28bn haul from the same period last year. The results were largely driven by a 74% increase in insurance underwriting earnings to $1.25bn, as it trimmed expenses at auto insurer Geico and benefited from its acquisition of underwriter Alleghany. ..
