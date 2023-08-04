Maersk lowers its estimate for world trade
Global container trade will probably contract as much as 4% this year, Maersk says
05 August 2023 - 07:48
Shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, a bellwether for the world economy, lowered its estimate for global container trade, indicating that weak demand continues to hamper economic activity after years of supply shocks.
Global container trade will probably contract as much as 4% this year, down from Maersk’s previous prediction of as much as 2.5%, the Copenhagen-based company said in a statement on Friday, as there are no substantial signs that volumes will recover this year...
