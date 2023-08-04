Wage growth, lower unemployment underpin solid US jobs market
Nonfarm payrolls increased 187,000 last month after a similar advance in June
04 August 2023 - 18:23
US employment increased at a solid pace in July while wages rose at a faster-than-expected clip, consistent with sustained labour demand that’s at the root of renewed momentum in the economy.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 187,000 last month after a similar advance in June, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed on Friday. The unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 3.5%, one of the lowest readings in decades...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.