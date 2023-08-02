Sudan crisis evokes horror of extreme violence 20 years ago
Human rights groups are calling for the recent atrocities in the region to be added to the list of crimes being investigated
04 August 2023 - 09:52
Attacks on Mohamed Adam’s El Geneina neighbourhood in Sudan’s western Darfur region continued relentlessly for a month before he finally fled the onslaught by members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and Arab Rizeigat militia.
“Seven members of my extended family have been killed and a dozen others have been injured or are missing,” Adam said in a phone interview from Adre in eastern Chad, where he has lived since mid-July...
