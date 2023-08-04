Niger militants stop defence co-operation with France
In 2022, France moved its counter-insurgency forces to Niger following its ouster from neighbouring Mali
04 August 2023 - 17:10
Niger’s military junta has ended several defence cooperation agreements with France, adding to uncertainty about Paris’s continued military engagement in the Sahel region.
The decision comes a year after France moved its counter-insurgency forces to Niger following its ouster from neighbouring Mali, another West African nation that suffered a coup. A French foreign ministry official said Paris took note of the junta’s communique but did not recognise the legitimacy of the Nigerien soldiers — who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 — to make such a decision...
