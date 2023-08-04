Lab-grown meat start-up seeks UK approval for its steak
Israel-based Aleph Farms plans to start production in the UK in the next few years
04 August 2023 - 14:27
Cultivated meat start-up Aleph Farms is seeking regulatory approval to sell its beefsteak in the UK, as it looks to scale up its business growing sustainable protein products.
Grown from animal cells in bioreactors, cultivated meat is seen as a cruelty-free and environmentallyfriendlier alternative to livestock products. That’s attracting industry giants, venture capital investors and chefs, while some governments also view it as a way to strengthen food security. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.