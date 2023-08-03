China’s Xi forgoes foreign trips as domestic problems mount
His reduction in face-time with global leaders could handicap Beijing’s ability to compete with Washington for global influence
04 August 2023 - 11:52
Two days is all President Xi Jinping has spent outside his country this year, as mounting domestic problems from a faltering economy to rare political scandals demand the Chinese leader’s attention at home.
Xi’s border hop to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in March has been his sole trip abroad, representing the shortest amount of time he’s spent overseas in the first half of a year since taking power, excluding the pandemic...
