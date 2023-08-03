Apple posts third consecutive quarter of lower sales
iPhone demand was weaker than predicted
04 August 2023 - 14:52
Apple posted its third consecutive quarter of declining sales and predicted a similar performance in the current period, hurt by an industry-wide slump that has sapped demand for phones, computers and tablets.
After the company reported a revenue decline of 1.4% in the fiscal third quarter, CFO Luca Maestri said on a conference call that Apple’s performance would be similar this period. An additional drop would mark the longest streak of declines in two decades — a startling slowdown for the world’s most valuable company...
