Ye’s anti-Semitism does not dent Adidas, with €400m in quarterly sales
Sales of the stockpiles have helped Adidas lift its financial targets for the year, and could sweeten the picture as it sells off more of its Yeezy stock
03 August 2023 - 12:46
Adidas generated about €400m in sales from Yeezy shoes in the second quarter, as consumer demand remained high despite the furore over the anti-Semitic views of the rapper behind the discontinued collaboration.
Revenue from Yeezy was roughly in line with the same period last year, prior to the fallout. Adidas scrapped its Yeezy partnership with rapper and designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in October after he made a series of anti-Semitic remarks, leaving about €1.2bn worth of sneakers in limbo. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.