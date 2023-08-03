UK to grant oil and gas production licences
The move cements a policy shift in the government’s approach to the environment
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement this week that the government will grant hundreds of new licences for oil and gas production in the North Sea unleashed a flurry of claims over the impact on the climate and energy security. While the move certainly cements a policy shift in the Conservative government’s approach to the environment, what does it mean for the UK in practical terms?
The UK government has been offering permits to explore for oil and gas in the North Sea since 1964 and it is not unusual for hundreds to be granted in a given licensing round. Companies pay about £9,000 to bid for a block, regardless if they win. If successful, they then pay rent and an annual levy to the government, depending on the size and age of the licence. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.