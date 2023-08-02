Superconductor breakthrough could be a game changer
Asian stocks soar but scientists remain dubious on claims of new technology
03 August 2023 - 05:00
Claims about a breakthrough in superconductor technology that could revolutionise the power, transportation and chip industries have sparked surges in some South Korean and Chinese stocks even as scientists remain dubious.
Small caps including Duksung, Sunam and Shinsung Delta Tech jumped by their 30% daily limits for a second-straight day in Seoul. In China, Jiangsu Fasten and Innovation New Material Technology climbed by their 10% limits for a second session...
