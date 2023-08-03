Former Goldman banker taken off sanctions list after long haul
03 August 2023 - 15:50
Elena Titova held top jobs in Moscow for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS in her almost three decades as an investment banker, then stuck with the Russian market even as the big US and European banks cut back.
Eight days after Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in 2022, she resigned from the state-run lender where she was a board member. Born to a Russian-Ukrainian family and educated partly in the US, she cut professional ties with the country where she made her career...
