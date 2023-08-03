Airlines slash prices to encourage Americans to take domestic holidays
Travellers are showing a preference for international trips
03 August 2023 - 16:54
JetBlue Airways, Alaska Air and other US carriers expected the post-pandemic travel boom to send ticket prices soaring this summer. Instead, they are getting battered.
Travellers are showing an unusually strong preference for international trips, forcing domestic-focused carriers to discount prices. At the same time, many of them are facing higher costs from new labour contracts, flight disruptions and inflation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.