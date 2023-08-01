Unemployment could breach 38%, business leaders tell Ramaphosa
More than 115 businesses in SA have listed a host of measures Cyril Ramaphosa will need to address to boost the stagnating economy
02 August 2023 - 12:21
SA business leaders told President Cyril Ramaphosa that the jobless rate could rise to 38.1% by 2030 without urgent action to solve the country’s energy, logistics and crime crises.
The forecast, which compares with a current unemployment rate of 32.9%, was included in a presentation made by business groups in a meeting with Ramaphosa on Tuesday. It was based on an average economic growth rate of 0.75% if no progress is made on those three impediments. ..
