SA seeks to persuade Russia to revive grain deal

Russia withdrew from the so-called Black Sea Initiative in July. The pact had allowed the flow of Ukrainian maize, wheat, and various other staples to global markets despite Russia's war in the country. Picture: BLOOMBERG
SA is working to persuade Russia to return to talks on a Ukraine grain-export deal that it withdrew from last month, nearly a year after agreement was reached.
“We are also working hard to persuade the Russian side to address the Black Sea grain deal and interacting with all the relevant parties to see whether we could find a solution to ensure an opening of the Black Sea initiative,” Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in Pretoria during talks on Tuesday with her Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi.
Last week, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin defended his nation’s withdrawal from the pact at a summit with African leaders whose nations are feeling the impact of rising food prices stoked by his war in Ukraine. SA was excluded from a promise of free grain that Putin made at the gathering to six African countries with strong ties with Moscow.
The initiative was brokered by the UN and Turkey deal a year ago, and allowed the flow of Ukraine’s maize, wheat, and various other staples to global markets. Russia withdrew after saying its demands to ease sanctions on its own grain and fertiliser exports had not been met.
Hayashi told Pandor that Japan “deplores” Russia’s ending of the grain initiative and hopes to work towards its resumption, according to a statement from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two ministers affirmed the need for both countries to co-operate on food security in Africa, the ministry said.
Pandor also explained the outcome of the Russia-Africa summit, according to the statement. Hayashi is on a tour of African nations it sees as relatively friendly towards Russia, with Uganda and Ethiopia next on the agenda.
Pandor said SA would continue to seek an end to the conflict in Ukraine. “Our country remains non-aligned in this conflict as we regard all wars as wars that we should not take sides on,” she said.
SA has adopted a non-aligned stance towards the war in Ukraine that has drawn criticism from some of its largest trading partners, including the US.
Almost four months ago, Japan invited an AU representative to a G7 summit that was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and excluded SA, a regular attendee. Pandor told the Sunday Times newspaper at the time that she wasn’t sure how “they missed SA but it’s not a big deal.”
The decision came after SA took part in joint military exercises with Russia and China.
